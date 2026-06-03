DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, June 03, 2026 ?

5) Chennai bar feud: Injured teen succumbs, death toll rises to two

Another teen died in the Chennai bar feud between two groups which led to the death of an 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil woman, N Yasin on Saturday night. A group of youths rammed their SUV into the motorcycle carrying Yansi and her friend after both groups were sent out following a dispute at a private hotel bar in Koyambedu.