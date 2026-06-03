DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, June 03, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (June 03, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka Chief Minister, Parameshwara sworn in as DyCM
State Congress President DK Shivakumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday.
Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara took oath as minister in DK Shivakumar's Cabinet here on Wednesday.
2) TVK allots Rajya Sabha seat to alliance partner Congress
Proving speculations true, the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam allotted the Rajya Sabha seat to alliance partner Congress. The announcement was made by party president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday (June 3).The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday appointed Ministers as district in-charge Ministers across the State to accelerate the implementation of welfare schemes and strengthen monitoring during natural disasters, disease outbreaks and other emergencies.
3) Tamil Nadu government appoints district in-charge Ministers to speed up welfare schemes
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday appointed Ministers as district in-charge Ministers across the State to accelerate the implementation of welfare schemes and strengthen monitoring during natural disasters, disease outbreaks and other emergencies.
4) DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal takes charge as Tamil Nadu police chief
Senior IPS officer Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal assumed charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of the Police Force (HoPF) of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday at the state police headquarters.
5) Chennai bar feud: Injured teen succumbs, death toll rises to two
Another teen died in the Chennai bar feud between two groups which led to the death of an 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil woman, N Yasin on Saturday night. A group of youths rammed their SUV into the motorcycle carrying Yansi and her friend after both groups were sent out following a dispute at a private hotel bar in Koyambedu.
6) Crew member dies, three hurt in gas cylinder blast on SJ Suryah’s film shoot
A 25-year-old technician died and three crew members were injured when a gas cylinder detonated during pre-production work for actor-director SJ Suryah’s film, "Killer" early Wednesday at Binny Mills, Perambur.
7) Iranian drone attack hits Kuwait airport, causing injuries; Indian national killed
Kuwait said Wednesday it had suspended commercial flights after an Iranian drone attack heavily damaged the country's airport and caused injuries, hours after Iran and the United States traded missile strikes in the region.
8) Gurvindervir Singh to lead strong Indian contingent at Asian Relays Championship
National record holder in men's 100m, Gurindervir Singh, will lead a 29-member strong Indian contingent at the second Asian Relays Championships, to be held in the Chinese city of Shangyu on June 20 and 21.
9) British Sikh man's murder trial leads to anti-police protests in UK
A British Sikh man's conviction for the murder of a teenager triggered violent clashes targeted at the police in the UK, after body-worn camera footage showed officers handcuffing the victim in his final moments over an allegation of racism.
10) SC forms high-powered expert panel to re-examine Aravalli definition
The Supreme Court has constituted a high-powered committee to conduct an independent review of the Centre's report on the definition and delineation of the Aravalli hill range and directed the panel to address what it described as "critical ambiguities" in the findings.