Tamil Nadu government appoints district in-charge Ministers to speed up welfare schemes

In an order issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, the government said IAS officers had already been appointed as Monitoring Officers for districts to oversee government projects and coordinate relief measures. To further strengthen the system, Ministers have now been entrusted with direct responsibility for monitoring district administration and development activities.

Under the arrangement, Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand will oversee Villupuram and Cuddalore districts, while Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna has been assigned Chennai and Tiruvannamalai districts.