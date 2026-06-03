Tamil Nadu government appoints district in-charge Ministers to speed up welfare schemes

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday appointed Ministers as district in-charge Ministers across the State to accelerate the implementation of welfare schemes and strengthen monitoring during natural disasters, disease outbreaks and other emergencies.
In an order issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, the government said IAS officers had already been appointed as Monitoring Officers for districts to oversee government projects and coordinate relief measures. To further strengthen the system, Ministers have now been entrusted with direct responsibility for monitoring district administration and development activities.
Under the arrangement, Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand will oversee Villupuram and Cuddalore districts, while Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna has been assigned Chennai and Tiruvannamalai districts.
Finance, Planning and Development Minister N Marie Wilson will be the in-charge Minister for Tirunelveli district, while School Education Minister A Rajmohan has been assigned Perambalur district. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KA Sengottaiyan will oversee Erode district and Energy and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar will monitor Madurai and Theni districts.
P Venkataramanan and R Kumar have been assigned charge of Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvallur districts respectively.
The government has also assigned Kanchipuram district to K Thennarasu, Tirupattur to RV Ranjithkumar, Chengalpattu to D Sarathkumar, Kallakurichi to Vanni Arasu and Ranipet to V Gandhiraj. B Rajkumar has been given charge of both Dharmapuri and Ariyalur districts, while AM Shahjahan will oversee Nagapattinam and Vinoth will monitor Thanjavur.
Ramesh has been appointed in charge of Tiruchirappalli, C Vijayalakshmi for Karur, D Logesh Tamilselvan for Namakkal, KG Arunraj for Tiruppur and S Kamali for The Nilgiris district.
M Vijay Balaji will oversee Vellore, V Sampath Kumar has been assigned Coimbatore, J Mohamed Farvas will monitor Pudukkottai and TK Prabhu will be in charge of Sivaganga district.
S Keerthana has been assigned Krishnagiri district, K Jegadeshwari Virudhunagar, P. Viswanathan Tiruvarur, Srinath Thoothukudi and P. Mathan Raja Ramanathapuram.
A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban has been appointed in charge of Salem district, S Rajesh Kumar for Kanniyakumari, Rajeev for Tenkasi and K. Vignesh for Dindigul district.
The statement said the in-charge Ministers would regularly review welfare programmes, coordinate with district administrations and ensure effective implementation of government schemes across their respective districts.