British Sikh man's murder trial leads to anti-police protests in UK

Large crowds descended upon Southampton on Tuesday evening as officers from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary lined up in riot protection gear near the home of Vickrum Digwa, sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing 18-year-old Henry Nowak to death.

They were pelted with stones and bottles as the protesters heard from anti-immigration activists, who condemned so-called “two-tier policing” or prioritising one community over another.