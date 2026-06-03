DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka Chief Minister

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan here.

Shivakumar took the oath in the name of revered seer "Gangadhar Ajja", while holding a copy of the Constitution. Thirteen ministers, including a Deputy CM will take the oath along with Shivakumar.

Shivakumar, a 64-year-old Vokkaliga strongman, was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka on May 30, following Siddaramaiah's resignation as CM on May 28.