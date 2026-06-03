Parameshwara sworn-in as minister in DK Shivakumar's Cabinet

He was administered oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan.

Parameshwara, who is set to be designated as Deputy CM, took oath in the name of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, outgoing CM Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, CMs of Congress ruled states, several top Congress leaders, dignitaries, and invitees were present at the swearing-in.