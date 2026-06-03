Parameshwara sworn-in as minister in DK Shivakumar's Cabinet

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara took oath as minister in DK Shivakumar's Cabinet here on Wednesday.
He was administered oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan.
Parameshwara, who is set to be designated as Deputy CM, took oath in the name of Dr B R Ambedkar.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, outgoing CM Siddaramaiah, AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, CMs of Congress ruled states, several top Congress leaders, dignitaries, and invitees were present at the swearing-in.
Religious leaders from all major communities, including heads of various maths, were also present.
Parameshwara, who had served as Home Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government, held the position of deputy chief minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government under Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy from May 2018 to July 2019.
A prominent Dalit leader, Parameshwara served a record eight years consecutively as President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) between 2010 and 2018.