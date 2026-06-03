Gurvindervir Singh to lead strong Indian contingent at Asian Relays Championship

NEW DELHI: National record holder in men's 100m, Gurindervir Singh, will lead a 29-member strong Indian contingent at the second Asian Relays Championships, to be held in the Chinese city of Shangyu on June 20 and 21.
The Indian contingent, selected by the Athletics Federation of India will compete in all six relay events in China, says AFI president Bahadur Singh Sagoo.
"The competition in China will be a good opportunity for athletes to showcase their potential at the continental level," he added.
The third edition of the Asian Relays Championships will be held in Chandigarh.
The continental competition was recently allotted to India at the Asian Athletics Association Council Meeting held in Hong Kong.
The competition in China will be held in the men's 4x100m and 4x400m relay, women's 4x100m and 4x400m relay. The Indian team will also compete in mixed 4x100m and 4x400m relay.
The Indian team for 2026 Asian Relays: Men (4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay): Theerthesh P Shetty, Avinash Kumar, Setu Mishra, Nihal Wiliam, S Santhosh, Rince Joseph, Suraj Alagar Raja, Mohit Kumar, Barath Sridhar (4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay.
Men (4x100m and mixed 4x100m relay): Animesh Kujur, Gurindervir Singh, Harsh Santosh Raut, Pranav Pramod Gaurav, Ragul Kumar Ganesh Kumar, Senthil Kumar Tamilarasu.
Women (4x400m and mixed 4x00m relay): Rashdeep Kaur, Poovamma MR, Ansa Babu, Vijaykumari GK, Saloni Nagar, Neeru Pathak, Subha V, Gowrinandana. (4x400m and mixed 4x00m relay).
Women (4x100m and mixed 4x100m relay). Nithya Gandhe, Tamanna, Sneha SS, Sudeshna Shivankar, Abinaya Rajarajan (4x100m and mixed 4x100m relay).