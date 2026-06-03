Chennai bar feud: Injured teen succumbs, death toll rises to two

Police said Yansi and five friends reached a hotel bar in Koyambedu on three motorcycles on Saturday night. The group allegedly consumed alcohol and danced. Another group of men who arrived in a car joined the celebrations. A verbal altercation broke out between the two groups and turned into a scuffle. Security staff intervened and escorted both groups out.

However, the dispute continued outside. After another heated argument and assault, bouncers again dispersed them as the bar closed.

As Yansi and her friends rode toward Thirumangalam, the rival group followed in a car. During the chase, Yansi allegedly threw a stone at the car, damaging it. The occupants then accelerated and rammed the motorcycle carrying Yansi and her friend.

The suspects fled after the incident. Based on CCTV footage and vehicle details, Koyambedu CMBT police arrested Balaguru ( 21) of Arumbakkam; Joshua (19), of Choolaimedu; and Kishorekumar (19) of Nerkundram. The car has been seized. A hunt is on for others involved.

Earlier, the The FL3 licence (licence for possession of liquor in star hotels) of a private bar in Koyambedu was temporarily cancelled and the premises was sealed by the authorities.