Chennai: Technician dies in gas cylinder blast during SJ Suryah film shoot

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old technician died and three crew members were injured when a gas cylinder detonated during pre-production work for actor-director SJ Suryah’s film, "Killer" early Wednesday at Binny Mills, Perambur.
The Otteri police identified the deceased as Madhan. The injured, Dinakaran, Surya, and Sakthivel, were moved to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital
Preliminary inquiries revealed that the crew was rigging equipment for an explosion scene when Madhan was reportedly refilling cylinders, when the blast happened. All four were hit by the blast and rushed to hospital, where Madhan died during treatment.
Police have filed a case and are reviewing on-set safety protocols and whether required permissions and precautions for handling explosives were followed.