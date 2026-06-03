BREAKING | TVK allots Rajya Sabha seat to Congress, announces Vijay

Vijay ‘fan’ Praveen Chakravarty frontrunner

The allocation comes at a time when speculations are rife that All India Professionals’ Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty may get the seat. It may be recalled that Chakravarty was among the most vocal proponent of a tie-up between Congress and TVK ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026.

He even called on Vijay at his residence at a time when the national party was preparing to hold seat-sharing talks. His comments did anger the then alliance leader DMK.