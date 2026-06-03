SC forms high-powered expert panel to re-examine Aravalli definition

The committee headed by Kanchan Devi, Director General of the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) has been directed to submit a comprehensive report by August 31, 2026.

The move comes months after the apex court, on December 29, stayed the implementation of an October 2025 report prepared by a committee chaired by the Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

The court had then emphasised the need for an independent body of domain experts to undertake a fresh scientific and ecological assessment.