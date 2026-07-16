DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, July 16, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (July 16, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1.Nagercoil: 8 prisoners arrested in disabled undertrial's 'custodial death case
Police have arrested eight inmates in connection with the with the alleged custodial death of disabled remand prisoner and businessman Sabarivarman inside the Nagercoil sub-jail. Investigators have also intensified the probe to find out if more people were involved in the assault, while three jail warders arrested earlier have been placed under suspension, as reported by Daily Thanthi.
2. Over 500 feared dead as officials investigate reports of boats capsizing with Rohingya refugees
More than 500 people are feared dead after reports that two boats carrying members of Myanmar's persecuted Rohingya minority have capsized in the Bay of Bengal, officials said Thursday.
3. Life is precious; monitor Sonam Wangchuk's health: Delhi HC tells authorities
The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed authorities to monitor on a daily basis the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar here, and extend medical aid if needed.
4. TVK functionary arrested in bribery case after party expulsion
Mambakkam Village Panchayat president Veerasamy, who was expelled from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) over bribery allegations, was arrested on Thursday (July 16) after police registered a corruption case based on a complaint from a contractor. Notably, the party had removed him from its primary membership even before the FIR was registered.
5. 'Bulldozer' demolitions: SC refuses to consider contempt pleas, asks aggrieved to approach HCs
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to consider a batch of contempt petitions alleging that demolitions were carried out in violation of its 2024 judgment and asked aggrieved parties to approach the concerned high courts.
6. 'Introduce it in Class 5 or 6, not Class 9': Supreme Court on CBSE third language policy
The Supreme Court on Thursday voiced concern over the introduction of a third language in Class 9 under the CBSE curriculum, observing it would increase the stress level of students and suggesting it be introduced in Class 5 or Class 6 so that students can cope with it.
7. TMC's Koel Mallick resigns from Rajya Sabha, becomes 4th MP to sever ties with Mamata
Actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress MP Rukmini Mallick, popularly known as Koel Mallick, on Thursday resigned from the Rajya Sabha, the fourth TMC MP to do so ever since the Mamata Banerjee-led party was ousted from power in West Bengal.
8. Ukraine appoints new PM as protests erupt over defence minister's exit
Hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Kyiv on Thursday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy moved to dismiss his defense minister, as parliament appointed a new prime minister as part of a major government reshuffle.
9. SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking expeditious disposal of Tamil Nadu election petitions
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Madras High Court to ensure expeditious disposal of 54 election petitions arising out of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
10. Govt proposes tougher CAFE-III fuel efficiency norms for passenger vehicles from April 2027.
The government has proposed tighter fuel efficiency standards for passenger vehicles under the third phase of the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) regulations, including stricter carbon dioxide emission targets, incentives for cleaner technologies, and a market-based compliance mechanism.