SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking expeditious disposal of Tamil Nadu election petitions

“It will set a bad precedent,” the CJI said while refusing to entertain the petition. The bench, however, granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the high court for seeking the relief.

The plea, filed through lawyer Samir Malik, sought a direction to the Madras High Court “to expeditiously dispose of fifty-four (54) election petitions presently pending before the Madras High Court arising out of the elections to the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, within a time-bound period of six months as provided under Section 86(7) of the Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1951 or within such period as this Hon'ble Court may deem fit and proper.”