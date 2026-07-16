TMC's Koel Mallick resigns from Rajya Sabha, becomes 4th MP to sever ties with Mamata

Mallick met the Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan and put in her papers.

Her resignation dealt a fresh blow to the embattled TMC's strength in the Upper House, reducing it to the single-digit figure of nine, amid speculations that more from the party may follow suit and raising fresh questions on the party’s stability in Parliament.

"I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect," she said in her resignation letter.

"I convey my sincere gratitude to deputy chairman and all functionaries of Rajya Sabha Secretariat extending all help and cooperation during my tenure as member of Rajya Sabha," she wrote.