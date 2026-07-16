8 prisoners arrested in Nagercoil diff-abled inmate's custodial death; probe widens

CHENNAI: Police have arrested eight inmates in connection with the with the alleged custodial death of disabled remand prisoner and businessman Sabarivarman inside the Nagercoil sub-jail. Investigators have also intensified the probe to find out if more people were involved in the assault, while three jail warders arrested earlier have been placed under suspension.
The arrests came after the post-mortem examination at the Government Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam confirmed that Sabarivarman had 19 injuries on his body, establishing that he had been brutally assaulted inside the prison.
Following the report, police registered a murder case and earlier arrested the jail's chief warder Thirumalainambi and warders Jegan and Sivakumar. All three have now been suspended by prison authorities.
During the investigation, police identified the inmates allegedly involved in the attack as Vishnu (21), Sarathi (19), Jegan (40), Sarath (20), Veriyaperumal (36), Sethuram (30), Ajith (29) and Aravind (27). All eight have been arrested and booked for murder.
Police said the assault took place on the night of July 12 after an argument broke out between Sabarivarman and a few fellow inmates.
Investigators said Sabarivarman's hands and legs were allegedly tied before he was beaten by the inmates along with the jail warders. He suffered multiple injuries and lost consciousness.
Prison staff later took him to the Government Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam for treatment, but he is believed to have died on the way.
Police are continuing to question both the arrested warders and inmates to to determine whether others were involved in the fatal assault.Family demands justice
Sabarivarman's relatives have refused to receive his body for the third consecutive day. They have demanded justice, government compensation and a government job for one of his family members. Supporters and members of several political parties gathered outside the Asaripallam Government Hospital in support of the family's demands.