8 prisoners arrested in Nagercoil diff-abled inmate's custodial death; probe widens

The arrests came after the post-mortem examination at the Government Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam confirmed that Sabarivarman had 19 injuries on his body, establishing that he had been brutally assaulted inside the prison.

Following the report, police registered a murder case and earlier arrested the jail's chief warder Thirumalainambi and warders Jegan and Sivakumar. All three have now been suspended by prison authorities.