Government proposes tougher CAFE-III fuel efficiency norms for passenger vehicles from April 2027

The Union Power Ministry on Thursday released draft CAFE-III norms for stakeholder consultation, proposing the new norms to take effect from April 1, 2027, after the current CAFE-II regime expires on March 31, 2027. These will remain in force for five years.

Compliance would be assessed over two blocks -- an initial three-year period followed by a two-year period.

The proposed regulations would apply to M1 category passenger vehicles having not more than eight seats in addition to the driver's seat, that are manufactured or imported for sale in India during the 2027-28 to 2031-32 period.