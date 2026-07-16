Ukraine appoints new PM as protests erupt over defence minister's exit

The shake-up could become a test of Zelenskyy's political authority as Ukraine's fight against Russia's full-scale invasion approaches 4½ years.

Ukraine's parliament approved Serhii Koretskyi, the head of state energy company Naftogaz, as the country's new prime minister. Zelenskyy nominated Koretskyi, citing his record in the energy sector and arguing that he was best placed to help prepare Ukraine for another wartime winter. He was voted in with 289 votes in favour.