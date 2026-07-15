Nagercoil: Disabled undertrial dies in custody; warden among 3 arrested

Sabarivarman, 35, was arrested after gutka was allegedly seized from his shop and was remanded in judicial custody. Following his death in prison, his family claimed that he had sustained injuries all over his body and alleged that police assaulted him despite his disability.

An autopsy conducted in the presence of a district judge reportedly revealed 19 injuries on Sabarivarman's body. Following the findings, District Jail Chief Warden Jagan and prison staff Sivakumar and Thiruvidainambi were arrested.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.