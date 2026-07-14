SC seeks Centre, NCERT's responses on pleas against CBSE's 3-language rule for Class 9 students

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of senior advocates Anand Grover and Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioners, and issued notices to the Centre and others and sought their replies within 10 days.

“We will hear (the petitions) on July 29,” the CJI said.

The fresh pleas were filed by Amandeep Kaur and Arpan Roy Choudhury. They have made the Centre, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) as parties. One of the lawyers said that parents and schools have cited severe textbook shortages and sudden implementation burden.

“They are implementing unlawful circulars which are against the RTE (Right to Education) Act. They are imposing languages without alternatives. If Punjabi is taught without Sanskrit, where will teachers come?” Grover submitted.

“We are here for class 6 and 9 students. First, the most practical problem is that one state has said that by July one, all books have to be available. Now only books of three out of 22 languages are available. This creates a manpower issue also because of no teachers.

"They say non-native languages are different from native languages... now they are treating English as a non-native language,” Sankaranarayanan said.