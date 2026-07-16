TVK's Chengalpattu functionary arrested in bribery case after party expulsion

CHENNAI: Mambakkam Village Panchayat president Veerasamy, who was expelled from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) over bribery allegations, was arrested on Thursday (July 16) after police registered a corruption case based on a complaint from a contractor. Notably, the party had removed him from its primary membership even before the FIR was registered.
According to a statement released by Tamil Nadu government, the action followed the circulation of a viral video on social media allegedly showing Veerasamy accepting a bribe. Based on a complaint lodged by contractor Naveen Kumar, a case was registered at Thalambur Police Station under Sections 308(5) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Veerasamy was subsequently arrested.
Earlier, the ruling TVK had expelled Veerasamy, who served as the Chengalpattu East district joint secretary, including from its primary membership, citing disciplinary reasons and alleging that his actions had brought disrepute to the party.
Veerasamy is accused of accepting Rs 1.30 lakh from a contractor to facilitate the release of pending payments for road construction work. The alleged transaction came to light after a video, reportedly recorded secretly by the contractor, went viral on social media just hours after the Tamil Nadu government launched the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption's WhatsApp helpline for reporting corruption in government offices.