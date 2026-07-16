TVK's Chengalpattu functionary arrested in bribery case after party expulsion

Earlier, the ruling TVK had expelled Veerasamy, who served as the Chengalpattu East district joint secretary, including from its primary membership, citing disciplinary reasons and alleging that his actions had brought disrepute to the party.

Veerasamy is accused of accepting Rs 1.30 lakh from a contractor to facilitate the release of pending payments for road construction work. The alleged transaction came to light after a video, reportedly recorded secretly by the contractor, went viral on social media just hours after the Tamil Nadu government launched the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption's WhatsApp helpline for reporting corruption in government offices.