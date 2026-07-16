'Bulldozer' demolitions: SC refuses to consider contempt pleas, asks aggrieved to approach HCs

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana noted that there are multiple questions that require consideration on basis of facts.

The top court said it would transfer the records of these proceedings to the concerned high courts, also asking them to call for relevant records and, if necessary, obtain evidence through district courts to determine all factual issues.

Clarifying that it has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the allegations, the apex court directed that the interim protection granted by it would continue during the pendency of the proceedings before the high courts.