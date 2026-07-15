DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, July 15, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (July 14, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1.Nagercoil: Disabled undertrial dies in custody; warden among 3 arrested
Three police officials including a jail warden, have been arrested in connection with the alleged custodial death of Sabarivarman, a disabled undertrial prisoner from Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district, who died in judicial custody after being arrested for allegedly selling gutka.
2.Vijay’s final film ‘Jana Nayagan’ to release worldwide on July 23
Ending the months long suspense, ‘Jana Nayagan’, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s last film as actor, will release in theatres worldwide on July 23. The film was originally scheduled for release on February 9, but got stuck in legal and procedural tangles after the Central Board for Film Certification raised several objections.
3.TN govt launches WhatsApp helpline to report bribery complaints
Members of the public can now report bribery complaints to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) through its WhatsApp number 94981 80936, as the Tamil Nadu government has directed all government offices to prominently display the anti-bribery helpline and awareness message at visible locations across the state.
4.On the run after Pocso case, Chennai kabaddi coach nabbed from Kodaikanal
A 34-year-old kabaddi coach, who had been absconding after a minor player accused him of sexual assault, was arrested from Kodaikanal by a special police team.
5.Highways ‘scam’: DMK ex-minister EV Velu appears before DVAC for questioning
Former minister and senior DMK leader EV Velu appeared before the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) investigating officers in Chennai on Tuesday to answer their questions in connection with a case involving alleged irregularities worth Rs 3.23 crore in the Highways Department.
6.Confirmed Ebola cases top 2,000 in Congo, including 754 deaths
Confirmed cases of Ebola in Congo have reached 2,011, including 754 deaths, according to government data released overnight in what authorities say is the fastest-growing outbreak on record even as some health workers have gone on strike over payment issues.
7.Delhi HC to hear on Thursday PIL over Sonam Wangchuk's deteriorating health
The Delhi High Court said it will hear on Thursday a public interest litigation raising concern over the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar here.
8.Delhi court restores Umar Khalid's two weekly e-mulakats with family
A Delhi court has allowed jailed activist Umar Khalid to have two video meetings (e-mulakats) with his family every week after his counsel claimed it was reduced to one from May 2026 without any reason.
9.Iran threatens to halt Mideast energy exports after US reimposes blockade, intensifies strikes
The US reimposed a naval blockade on Iran and intensified its airstrike campaign Wednesday in retaliation for Tehran's attacks on ships trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
10.Atiqa sizzles in Italy heat, outqualifies two Mercedes F1 juniors for pole position
India’s 11-year-old racing prodigy Atiqa Mir gave another compelling example of her precocious talent by out-qualifying two Mercedes F1 junior drivers for pole position in the Champions of the Future Academy Program Round 3 here.