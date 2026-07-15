TN govt official sought a bribe? Report it on this WhatsApp number

CHENNAI: Members of the public can now report bribery complaints to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) through its WhatsApp number 94981 80936, as the Tamil Nadu government has directed all government offices to prominently display the anti-bribery helpline and awareness message at visible locations across the state.
The Chief Secretary has instructed all government departments, district collectors, local bodies and public sector undertakings to prominently display bilingual (Tamil and English) notice boards carrying the slogan, "Bribe giving and receiving is an offence," along with the contact details of the DVAC. The instructions reiterate earlier government orders and call for strict compliance.
The government has also directed all departments to display the same anti-corruption message on their official websites, with a link to the DVAC portal. Heads of departments have been asked to issue similar instructions to boards, corporations, local bodies and public sector undertakings under their administrative control.
The notice boards will carry the DVAC's address, telephone numbers, WhatsApp number, fax number and email ID to enable the public to report corruption.
Further, the Inspection Wings and Inspection Cells in district collectorates have been directed to verify during inspections whether the anti-bribery notice boards have been installed and whether the government's instructions are being implemented properly.
The communication refers to a series of government orders issued since 2006, reaffirming the state's commitment to promoting vigilance and strengthening anti-corruption awareness across government offices and public institutions.