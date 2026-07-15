TN govt official sought a bribe? Report it on this WhatsApp number

The Chief Secretary has instructed all government departments, district collectors, local bodies and public sector undertakings to prominently display bilingual (Tamil and English) notice boards carrying the slogan, "Bribe giving and receiving is an offence," along with the contact details of the DVAC. The instructions reiterate earlier government orders and call for strict compliance.

The government has also directed all departments to display the same anti-corruption message on their official websites, with a link to the DVAC portal. Heads of departments have been asked to issue similar instructions to boards, corporations, local bodies and public sector undertakings under their administrative control.