Atiqa sizzles in Italy heat, outqualifies two Mercedes F1 juniors for pole position

Despite no testing on a rather technical Leopard Circuit, Atiqa, the first Indian to be backed by Formula 1 Academy, set sizzling pace in qualifying of the karting series.

She beat established Mercedes F1 Junior drivers like Niccolo Perico of Italy and Devin Titz of Germany for pole position besides setting an event record, earning the plaudits from one and all in the paddock.

Atiqa’s special performance in qualifying came after she swept Round 2 of the COTFA series in Greece last month.