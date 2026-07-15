Highways ‘scam’: DMK ex-minister EV Velu appears before DVAC for questioning

High Court directs him to appear

The DVAC had earlier registered a case against Velu over alleged irregularities that reportedly caused a loss of Rs 3.23 crore to the government during his tenure as the Highways minister.

He had initially been summoned to appear before the DVAC on July 3. However, Velu informed the authorities that he was in Singapore undergoing medical treatment.

Following his absence, the agency issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him as part of the ongoing investigation.