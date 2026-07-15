Highways ‘scam’: DMK ex-minister EV Velu appears before DVAC for questioning

CHENNAI: Former minister and senior DMK leader EV Velu appeared before the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) investigating officers in Chennai on Tuesday to answer their questions in connection with a case involving alleged irregularities worth Rs 3.23 crore in the Highways Department.
The leader appeared for questioning after the Madras High Court directed him to appear before the anti-corruption agency while granting him interim relief in the case.
The DVAC had earlier registered a case against Velu over alleged irregularities that reportedly caused a loss of Rs 3.23 crore to the government during his tenure as the Highways minister.
He had initially been summoned to appear before the DVAC on July 3. However, Velu informed the authorities that he was in Singapore undergoing medical treatment.
Following his absence, the agency issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him as part of the ongoing investigation.
Velu subsequently approached the Madras High Court seeking relief. The court granted him interim protection, subject to certain conditions, including that he appeared before the DVAC on July 15.
Complying with the High Court's order, the former minister appeared before the DVAC office in Alandur on Tuesday morning.
Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption are currently questioning him regarding the allegations linked to the case, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Highways Department amounting to Rs 3.23 crore. The agency is expected to examine documents and record Velu's statement as part of the inquiry.
Even as the investigation was under way, the State government shunted out DVAC director ADGP A Arun in a surprise move on Monday (July 13). Arun was sent to head the Tamil Nadu Police Academy, a relatively insignificant post. Now the force is headed by Inspector General C Mageshwari, under whom the investigation will now proceed.