On the run after Pocso case, Chennai kabaddi coach nabbed from Kodaikanal

Minor lodges complaint

A kabaddi player from the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitation Development Board tenements in Kannagi Nagar lodged a complaint with the Semmancheri All-Women Police Station, alleging that the coach had sexually assaulted and threatened her.

In her complaint, the minor survivor alleged that the coach had visited her house on three occasions when her mother was away and sexually assaulted her. She also alleged that several other female students who trained under him had been subjected to similar abuse and urged the authorities to take strict action against him.