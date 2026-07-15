On the run after Pocso case, Chennai kabaddi coach nabbed from Kodaikanal

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old kabaddi coach, who had been absconding after a minor player accused him of sexual assault, was arrested from Kodaikanal by a special police team.
The accused, identified as Raji of Kannagi Nagar, was taken into custody from Kodaikanal, where he had allegedly been hiding, said a Daily Thanthi report. He was later brought to Chennai for further investigation.
A kabaddi player from the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitation Development Board tenements in Kannagi Nagar lodged a complaint with the Semmancheri All-Women Police Station, alleging that the coach had sexually assaulted and threatened her.
In her complaint, the minor survivor alleged that the coach had visited her house on three occasions when her mother was away and sexually assaulted her. She also alleged that several other female students who trained under him had been subjected to similar abuse and urged the authorities to take strict action against him.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the coach under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and other applicable provisions.
Following the registration of the case, the accused allegedly went into hiding, prompting police to form a special team to trace and apprehend him.
The special team tracked the accused to Kodaikanal and arrested him. He was subsequently brought to Chennai, where he is being interrogated.
The police are continuing their investigation to verify the allegations made in the complaint and to ascertain whether there are any other survivors connected to the case.