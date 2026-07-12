I will appear before the DVAC on July 15: EV Velu returns from Singapore, denies evading probe

Arriving from Singapore, Velu said he had informed the investigating agency about his treatment overseas and sought time through his lawyers after receiving the summons.

“I will definitely appear before the DVAC on July 15 and extend my full cooperation to the investigation. Since the matter is before the court, I do not wish to comment further. I have complete faith in the judiciary. I have not committed any wrongdoing and I am confident that justice will prevail,” he told reporters at the airport.

Refuting allegations that he had attempted to evade the probe, Velu said he had been undergoing periodic medical examinations at Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital since 2016 and had also received treatment there in 2023. After the Assembly election, he decided to undergo another round of health evaluation, applied for a visa on June 15, received it on June 17 and booked his travel for June 25.

However, DVAC officials conducted searches at his residence on the morning of June 25, prompting him to postpone his departure by a day. He left for Singapore on June 26, where he underwent cardiac, neurological, gastrointestinal and allergy-related examinations and remained under medical observation. “I have all the medical records and doctors’ reports. I did not travel out of fear or to avoid the investigation. It was solely for medical treatment,” he said.