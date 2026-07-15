Iran threatens to halt Mideast energy exports after US reimposes blockade, intensifies strikes

Both the US and Iran launch attacks as the blockade is reimposed

The US carried out a wave of strikes, hitting dozens of targets over seven hours overnight, the military's Central Command said Wednesday. Later, it resumed striking Iran during daylight -- an usual move that further signalled the increasing tempo in attacks.

One strike targeted a barracks for Iran's 388th Mechanised Infantry Brigade, which operates tanks and armoured vehicles, in Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iranian state television reported. The report said the Americans fired at least 13 missiles in the attack and that the seven dead included conscripts and career soldiers. A number of troops were wounded.

Including those at the barracks, more than 30 people have been killed in recent days, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said, without elaborating.

Hossein Kermanpour, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry, meanwhile, said over 260 people were wounded in overnight strikes alone -- a figure far larger than for any other round of recent violence between Iran and the US. He did not say how many people were killed overnight.

The army said it would make “a decisive response to this aggressive action by the American enemy,” according to state TV.

Missile alert warnings sounded in Bahrain and Kuwait early Wednesday as they faced incoming Iranian fire -- a daily occurrence in recent days. Jordan said it shot down three incoming Iranian missiles. Iran claimed attacks on the three nations, all of which host US forces.

US Navy Admiral Brad Cooper, who leads Central Command, said in a statement that Iran had launched dozens of missiles and drones at neighbouring Gulf Arab countries.

Trump told the Fox News Channel on Tuesday night that more US strikes against Iran would come over the next two days and that bridges and power plants could be targeted by next week unless negotiations resume. Already, the US has struck at least one bridge.

“You better make a deal, or you're not going to have anything left,” Trump warned.

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, criticised America's attacks.

“The US is the aggressor, not the victim,” he wrote to the world body's leader, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.