Delhi court restores Umar Khalid's two weekly e-mulakats with family

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai noted that he had been availing the facility for the past six years without violating prison rules.

The court passed the order on an application moved by Khalid, who has been facing trial in the larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

In the order dated July 13, the court said, “Since the applicant has been using two e-mulakats in a week for the last six years and has not violated any rule of the Delhi Prisons Rules, the applicant is allowed to have two e-mulakats per week for the purpose of talking to his mother and other family members”.