DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, August 30,2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (August 30, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. 219 of 319 Tamils rescued from Nepal floods, 100 remain untraced: TN Minister Rajmohan
As many as 219 of the 319 Tamil Nadu residents who travelled to Nepal and were stranded amid the devastating floods have been rescued, while efforts are on to trace the remaining 100, Minister Rajmohan said.
2.Nepal flash floods death toll surges to 768; authorities warn of rising water levels in Bhotekoshi River
The death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 768 on Sunday, with more bodies being recovered, even as more than 2,500 people are still missing.
3.Tamil Nadu government plans to sell onions at subsidised rates through ration shops
The Tamil Nadu cooperative sector is preparing to sell onions at subsidised prices through ration shops after a rise in retail rates placed pressure on household budgets across the state.
4.Tamil Nadu government denies reports of scrapping entrance exam coaching
The Tamil Nadu Information Integrity Desk has dismissed as false reports that special coaching for higher education entrance examinations provided to Class XII students under the Social Justice Department has been discontinued.
5.Tamil Nadu government cancels 21 Highways tenders after Arappor flags irregularities
The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled 21 limited tenders floated by the Highways Department in Chennai after anti-corruption organisation Arappor Iyakkam questioned the restricted bidding process and the need for appointing technical assistants.
6.India provides 68.5 tonnes of relief, Bailey bridge, tunnel expertise to flood-hit Nepal
India has provided 68.5 tonnes of relief materials to flood-hit Nepal and sent technical teams, forensic experts and equipment to assist in search and rescue operations, the Indian embassy said.
7.Punishing students for asking questions is unconstitutional: SC judge
Supreme Court judge Ujjal Bhuyan on Sunday said that students expressing a different point of view or asking questions cannot be threatened with punitive action, as such an approach is unconstitutional and a misuse of power.
8.NEET-PG 2026 exams held: Over 2.65 lakh candidates appear, re-exams at two centres on Sep 5
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) successfully conducted the NEET-PG 2026 examinations on Sunday, with more than 2.65 lakh candidates taking the entrance test across the country in a secure and seamless process.
9.Federer brought to tears during his induction into International Tennis Hall of Fame
Roger Federer was brought to tears numerous times during his induction speech at the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday.