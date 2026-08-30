Tamil Nadu government plans to sell onions at subsidised rates through ration shops

Onions, a staple used in kitchens, have become more expensive over the past few weeks. Large onions, which were available for about Rs 30 a kg at the end of last month, are now being sold at nearly Rs 60 a kg in many retail markets. Prices of small onions, or shallots, have risen steeply, climbing from around Rs 40-50 a kg last month to nearly Rs 70 a kg.

The increase has affected consumers already coping with higher prices of several essential vegetables.

With market rates continuing to remain firm, the cooperative sector has decided to intervene by procuring onions in bulk and supplying them through the public distribution system at prices substantially below prevailing retail levels.

As part of the initiative, the state has approached the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India, commonly known as NAFED, seeking an allocation of 70,000 kg of onions.