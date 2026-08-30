Punishing students for asking questions is unconstitutional: SC judge

A university should be where the habit of thinking freely begins, and a student does not hesitate to ask difficult questions, the top court judge asserted, while underscoring that the right to question was not an act of defiance, and that "an intolerant mind" is at odds with the spirit of the Indian Constitution.

The top court judge was speaking at the 13th convocation ceremony for the postgraduate students of National Law University, Delhi.

"When students express a different point of view, when students ask questions, they cannot be threatened with punitive action. That is unconstitutional. That is a misuse of power and office," said Justice Bhuyan.

"It's (university) a place where individuals encounter ideas that may be different from their own, where established positions can be examined and questioned, and where disagreements can take place through reason rather than hostility. If we want a democratic society that respects liberty and difference, that culture has to begin from the universities," he added.