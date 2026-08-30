NEET-PG 2026 exams held: Over 2.65 lakh candidates appear, re-exams at two centres on Sep 5

The examinations were slated for 2.73 lakh candidates at 1,111 examination centres across 339 cities, covering all 36 states and Union Territories. As per official estimates, a total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared in the examinations.

"The successful conduct of the examination across 1,111 centres in 339 cities reflects the extensive coordination among examination authorities, medical institutions, faculty, security agencies, technology teams and other stakeholders involved in the nationwide exercise," the examination body, buoyed over the smooth test, said in a statement.

The nationwide examinations were by and large seamless and smooth, barring a technical disruption in Jaipur, where it couldn’t be completed for 2,445 candidates, due to power supply issues.

The re-examination of the affected candidates will be conducted in Jaipur on September 5, in the second half.