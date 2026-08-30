Death toll reaches 768 in Nepal flash floods

KATHMANDU: The death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 768 on Sunday, with more bodies being recovered, even as more than 2,500 people are still missing.

Bodies have been recovered from eight affected districts as rescuers race against time to search for those missing and rescue those stranded on the fifth day since the disaster.

An ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream, wiping out towns and villages, damaging crucial infrastructure and washing away hydropower stations through northern and central Nepal on August 26.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the death toll of the tragedy has surged to 768.