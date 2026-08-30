Federer brought to tears during his induction into International Tennis Hall of Fame

As sunset crept in at Newport's grass horseshoe court at the entrance of the Hall, the 45-year-old Federer, dressed in a tan suit, strolled up to the stage for his speech, kissed and hugged his wife, Mirka, who had just introduced him, and realized what a challenge it was going to be.

“Oh man,” were the first words from the first man ever to win 20 Grand Slam singles titles. “This is very high level and a tough act to follow.”

He joked: “I don't know if you have been practicing secretly” before praising his wife's presentation of the 272nd Hall of Famer.

Federer was inducted along with Mary Carillo, a broadcaster and former player, who was presented by Hall of Famer Billie Jean King.

Federer, called the “Swiss Maestro” during the Hall's first red-carpet show, which began on center court about 90 minutes before the start of the induction ceremony, told the crowd that he “was a little stressed to be honest.”