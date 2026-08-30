Tamil Nadu government cancels 21 Highways tenders after Arappor flags irregularities

The tenders, each valued at around Rs 10 lakh, were issued as limited tenders instead of open online bids, prompting Arappor Iyakkam to question the rationale behind restricting participation.

The organisation had urged the government to cancel the tenders and first establish the need for the proposed technical appointments.

“Why are limited tenders being floated repeatedly?” Arappor Iyakkam had asked, alleging that the restricted process could enable only contractors favoured by departmental engineers to participate.