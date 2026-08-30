Tamil Nadu government cancels 21 Highways tenders after Arappor flags irregularities

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled 21 limited tenders floated by the Highways Department in Chennai after anti-corruption organisation Arappor Iyakkam questioned the restricted bidding process and the need for appointing technical assistants.
The tenders, each valued at around Rs 10 lakh, were issued as limited tenders instead of open online bids, prompting Arappor Iyakkam to question the rationale behind restricting participation.
The organisation had urged the government to cancel the tenders and first establish the need for the proposed technical appointments.
“Why are limited tenders being floated repeatedly?” Arappor Iyakkam had asked, alleging that the restricted process could enable only contractors favoured by departmental engineers to participate.
It also questioned the need for additional technical personnel, citing the existing staffing position in Chennai City Roads Divisions-I and II.
According to the organisation, Division-I has nine assistant engineers, four assistant divisional engineers, one divisional engineer and eight draftsmen, while Division-II has eight assistant engineers, four assistant divisional engineers, one divisional engineer and eight draftsmen. It said none of these posts was vacant.
The two divisions, it said, together have 43 sanctioned technical posts, comprising 27 engineers and 16 draftsmen, and all were occupied.
Welcoming the cancellation, Arappor Iyakkam thanked the government and urged it to ensure that all departmental tenders are floated as open online bids.
It also called for amendments to tender laws to make transparent bidding mandatory and sought action against public servants found responsible for irregularities.
The organisation said it would continue to pursue the issue and seek greater transparency in government tendering.