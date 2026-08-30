219 of 319 Tamils rescued from Nepal floods, 100 remain untraced: TN Minister Rajmohan

Talking to reporters at Chennai airport after returning from New Delhi, Rajmohan said 33 rescued persons would reach Coimbatore by flight from Delhi on Monday (August 31) evening, while another six would arrive in Chennai later that night.

“Of the 319 people who travelled from Tamil Nadu in different groups, 219 are safe. They will return by Monday night,” he said.

The minister said 21 of the 57-member group that travelled through a Kumbakonam-based travel agency had been rescued and brought back safely to Chennai. Efforts were continuing to trace the remaining 36 members of the group.