India provides 68.5 tonnes of relief, Bailey bridge, tunnel expertise to flood-hit Nepal

India has sent a specialised technical contingent, including tunnel experts, along with equipment for search and rescue operations in hydropower tunnels where workers are believed to be trapped following Wednesday's devastating flash floods, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a statement on Saturday.

A fourth flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief assistance landed in Nepal on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

“It consists of a tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search & rescue operations; a team of forensics experts for DNA analysis and relief supplies, including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, plastic sheets & hygiene kits,” the MEA said.