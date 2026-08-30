Tamil Nadu government denies reports of scrapping entrance exam coaching

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Information Integrity Desk has dismissed as false reports that special coaching for higher education entrance examinations provided to Class XII students under the Social Justice Department has been discontinued.
The clarification followed a claim by a DMK functionary that the programme had been stopped. The Desk said the claim was completely false.
The Social Justice Department said special coaching for 19 higher education entrance examinations, including IIT, JEE and NEET, was continuing.
“Special coaching for 19 types of higher education entrance examinations, including IIT, JEE and NEET, has not been stopped,” it said.
According to the department, 187 students secured admission to higher educational institutions through the programme last year. So far this year, 357 students have secured admission to institutions including IITTM in Noida, NIT Andhra Pradesh, NIFT campuses in Chennai and Bengaluru, and FDDI in Chennai.
The department said the programme would continue and be expanded to all Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare higher secondary schools.
The Information Integrity Desk urged the public not to circulate false information about the initiative.