DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 7, 2026?

1) DVAC FIR reveals ex-minister KN Nehru involved in Rs 1,020-crore tender manipulation racket

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a major corruption case against former Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru of DMK, his two brothers, close associates, former MLAs, government officials and contractors over allegations of large-scale manipulation of government tenders and collection of illegal gratification in the name of “party fund”.

2) CM Vijay launches blistering attack against DMK over corruption

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, TVK chief and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay accused the DMK of serious and organised corruption during its regime, citing Enforcement Directorate documents and targeting its first family.

3) Minister Vanni Arasu's sister booked in Sattur firecracker factory explosion

A case has been registered against four including Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu’s sister Jayashakthi in connection with the September 5 firecracker manufacturing unit blast in Sattur, which claimed the life of a worker.

4) CM resorted to diversionary tactics, didn't speak on L&O: Udhayanidhi after DMK's Assembly walkout

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday accused Chief Minister Joseph C Vijay of adopting "diversionary tactics," following his blistering attack on the DMK in the Assembly, alleging the latter did not respond to pointed questions on the state's law and order.