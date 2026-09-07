DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 7, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (September 07, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) DVAC FIR reveals ex-minister KN Nehru involved in Rs 1,020-crore tender manipulation racket
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a major corruption case against former Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru of DMK, his two brothers, close associates, former MLAs, government officials and contractors over allegations of large-scale manipulation of government tenders and collection of illegal gratification in the name of “party fund”.
2) CM Vijay launches blistering attack against DMK over corruption
Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, TVK chief and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay accused the DMK of serious and organised corruption during its regime, citing Enforcement Directorate documents and targeting its first family.
3) Minister Vanni Arasu's sister booked in Sattur firecracker factory explosion
A case has been registered against four including Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu’s sister Jayashakthi in connection with the September 5 firecracker manufacturing unit blast in Sattur, which claimed the life of a worker.
4) CM resorted to diversionary tactics, didn't speak on L&O: Udhayanidhi after DMK's Assembly walkout
Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday accused Chief Minister Joseph C Vijay of adopting "diversionary tactics," following his blistering attack on the DMK in the Assembly, alleging the latter did not respond to pointed questions on the state's law and order.
5) Chengalpattu: Youth dies in crash involving minister Jagadeshwari's car
A 28-year-old man died after a Maruti Ertiga car, reportedly belonging to Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Minister K Jagadeshwari and carrying her relatives, collided with his two-wheeler near Kattankulathur in Chengalpattu district early on Monday (September 7).
6) Hindutva influencer Bhardwaj sent to 14-day judicial custody in assault case
A Delhi court on Monday sent Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on the father of a student activist during a protest at Jantar Mantar, among other charges.
7) Delhi building collapse: Death toll rises to 7; owner arrested, 5 MCD officials suspended
The death toll in the building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan rose to seven on Monday as search and rescue operations entered the second day, with 12 people rescued from the debris and the owner of the building, Hariram, arrested by Delhi Police in Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.
8) Fuel prices at record Labour Day high in US thanks to Iran War and refinery issues
It's never been more expensive in the US to fill up the tank and take one last summer trip over the Labour Day weekend.
9) Defence ministry clears capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore
The defence ministry on Monday approved acquisition of military hardware for the three services including radars, advanced light helicopters and mechanical mine layers at an estimated cost of Rs 1.10 lakh crore to boost the military's overall combat prowess.
10) Nepal floods: Death toll surges to 1,356 as rescue efforts continue; nearly 5,000 still missing
The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal surged to 1,356 on Monday as more bodies were recovered from the affected areas, authorities said.