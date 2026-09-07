Fuel prices at record Labour Day high in US thanks to Iran War and refinery issues

Prices shot up after the US and Israel attacked Iran in February and have not settled down since. Crude oil traffic through the key Strait of Hormuz has plunged, and Iran has refused to reopen the waterway.

"Everything points to the Iran War and the Strait of Hormuz," said Tom Seng, a professor of energy finance at Texas Christian University.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright offered few specifics on when the nation's drivers might see relief at the gas pump, acknowledging that prices are higher now than Labour Day 2025.

"Yes, they're higher today, but we're doing everything we can to push them down," Wright said Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

The national average for regular gas prices is still well below the record of USD 5.02 a gallon set in June 2022.

But diesel is a different story: It hit a national average of USD 5.85 a gallon Friday, a record.

Trucks and other freight delivery systems use a lot of diesel, and that increased transportation cost is being passed on to consumers, whether at the grocery store or through package delivery services.

"It doesn't really seem like there's an end to it," Collins said.

Gas prices typically drop as the summer driving season ends and refineries turn to making a cheaper winter blend.