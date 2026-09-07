Vijay says TVK will not indulge in ‘low-level politics’ against DMK

CHENNAI: Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, TVK chief Vijay said his party would not indulge in “low-level politics” by responding to the DMK with crime data, while also recalling the humiliation former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa faced in the House.
Vijay said he did not want to engage in a political exchange by listing crime figures from 2021 to 2025, adding that his party neither practised nor needed to resort to such politics.
Vijay then recalled the humiliation former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa faced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly allegedly at the hands of the Opposition, saying no woman should be subjected to similar treatment.
The remarks came amid a noisy protest by DMK MLAs as government Bills were introduced in the House. Despite the uproar, the Ministers concerned introduced the Bills.