CM resorted to diversionary tactics, didn't speak on L&O: Udhayanidhi after DMK's Assembly walkout

The Leader of the Opposition stated the DMK boycotted proceedings after Speaker JCD Prabhakar denied them an opportunity to rebut "baseless" corruption allegations leveled by the CM during his 45-minute reply to the debate on the police (Home) department's functioning.

Leveling direct allegations of state-sponsored monopolisation, Udhayanidhi said: "Vishnu Reddy, his brother-in-law Sujay Reddy, and their business partner Anil Reddy have now taken full control of all government-run mining operations. I am going to release the evidence for this one by one."

There was no immediate response from the individuals named by the DMK leader.

Calling the CM a "dummy" whose rise to power was an "accident," Udhayanidhi said the former himself faces an unresolved Income Tax case for allegedly concealing Rs 15 crore.

He further accused the ruling establishment of open horse-trading, claiming an IUML MLA was recently offered cash and a cabinet portfolio for political support.

The DMK leader also slammed the Speaker, accusing him of acting in a partisan, one-sided manner to deliberately silence the opposition benches.