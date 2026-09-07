Delhi building collapse: Death toll rises to 7; owner arrested, 5 MCD officials suspended

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site again on the second day to take stock of the rescue work, and warned of strict action against officials responsible for the tragedy. Within hours of her visit, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) deputy commissioner of South zone Rakesh Kumar and four engineers were placed under suspension.

According to Gupta, nearly 80 per cent of the debris had been removed from the site where the around 30-year-old five-storey building stood before it came crashing down on Sunday afternoon, and rescuers were clearing rubble from the basement.

The chief minister also directed officials to seal all five-storey structures in the city.