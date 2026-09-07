Minister Vanni Arasu's sister booked in Sattur firecracker factory explosion

Jayashakthi's daughter Selvamari, Selvamari's husband Muraleeswaran, and factory manager Surya Prakash, have been booked as well, under four sections, including recklessly causing death and careless handling of explosives.

While Surya Prakash has been arrested by the Sattur taluka police, the other three are absconding, according to a Maalaimar report.

Based on the complaint filed by the village administrative officer, Shanmugaraj, the First Information Report (FIR) claims the accident ocurred because the people working at the factory were not provided with proper safety equipment. The workers were also asked to manufacture firecrackers in a large quantity, knowing there would be a risk of fatalities in case of an accident.