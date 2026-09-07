Minister Vanni Arasu's sister booked in Sattur firecracker factory explosion

CHENNAI: A case has been registered against four including Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu’s sister Jayashakthi in connection with the September 5 firecracker manufacturing unit blast in Sattur, which claimed the life of a worker.
Jayashakthi's daughter Selvamari, Selvamari's husband Muraleeswaran, and factory manager Surya Prakash, have been booked as well, under four sections, including recklessly causing death and careless handling of explosives.
While Surya Prakash has been arrested by the Sattur taluka police, the other three are absconding, according to a Maalaimar report.
Based on the complaint filed by the village administrative officer, Shanmugaraj, the First Information Report (FIR) claims the accident ocurred because the people working at the factory were not provided with proper safety equipment. The workers were also asked to manufacture firecrackers in a large quantity, knowing there would be a risk of fatalities in case of an accident.
The factory operating in Ottaiyal village near Sattur in Virudhunagar district is run by Jayashakthi, who is from Mallankinaru, and Mariappan.
On Saturday, more than 15 workers were working in the five-room unit when a sudden explosion ocurred. A worker named Madasamy (38) from Meenampatti, who was preparing a mixture in a chemical mixing room at the time, was injured and died in the incident.
The unit was reportedly operating with the proper license from the district revenue department. It manufactured small firecrackers as well as fancy firecrackers.