Hindutva influencer Bhardwaj sent to 14-day judicial custody in assault case

Bhardwaj was detained in Bulandshahr on Friday, hours after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station demanding his arrest over the alleged assault.

The action follows outrage over an interview in which Bhardwaj claimed he had "cracked the skull" of the student activist's father during the June 23 protest and escaped arrest because of his political connections.

A day after his detention on Saturday, Bhardwaj was produced at the residence of Judge Laler who allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking one-day custodial interrogation of the accused. On Sunday, Bharadwaj was sent to one-day judicial custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler has now extended Bhardwaj's judicial custody till September 21.

A video of Bhardwaj sparked a row in which he is purportedly claiming to have "cracked the skull" of the student activist's father.