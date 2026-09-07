Defence ministry clears capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore

The procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"The DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) that is in-principle administrative approval to various acquisition proposals of the defence forces at an estimated cost of about Rs 1,10,000 crore," the ministry said.

"For the Indian Army, approval was granted for the procurement of Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) recce vehicles, high mobility vehicles (HMVs), self-propelled mechanical mine layers (MML), advanced light helicopters (ALHs), trawl tanks and Sarvatra bridge system," it said.

The CBRN recce vehicles will be capable of detecting, identifying, monitoring and marking of areas contaminated with CBRN agents.