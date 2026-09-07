DVAC FIR reveals ex-minister KN Nehru involved in Rs 1,020-crore tender manipulation racket

Alleged ‘party fund’ collection system

One of the central allegations in the FIR is that contractors were allegedly required to pay between 7.5% and 10% of the value of government contracts as illegal gratification, described in communications as “party fund”.

The DVAC alleged that Kavi Prasad, described as a close associate of Nehru, had allegedly obtained advance information about proposed government works and tenders by maintaining contact with senior IAS officers and other officials.

According to the FIR, this information was allegedly used to identify and “prefix” contractors before tenders were opened. The document alleges that selected contractors were subsequently made successful bidders after illegal gratification was collected.

The DVAC has relied substantially on WhatsApp chats, photographs and calculation sheets allegedly recovered from mobile phones during the Enforcement Directorate investigation.

The FIR claims that photographs and chats recovered from Kavi Prasad's phone showed communications with senior officials regarding government projects, inspections, contractors and departmental matters.

The FIR cites a WhatsApp communication allegedly sent by former Madhavaram MLA S Sudarshanam to Kavi Prasad in September 2021 concerning a Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board contract.

According to the enquiry, details of a contract for outsourcing the operation and maintenance of the Madhavaram Booster for three years were allegedly shared before the tender process was completed.

The FIR states that the name of contractor C&T Constructions had allegedly been marked against the work even before the bid was opened. The approximate value mentioned was Rs 75 lakh.

The DVAC alleged that the contractor had effectively been identified before the tender-opening process and that the work was subsequently awarded to the same company.