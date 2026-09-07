Chengalpattu: Youth dies in crash involving minister Jagadeshwari's car

The accident occurred around 12.30 am on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway near the Kattankulathur junction, police said.

The deceased was identified as Iraiyanbu, 28, a resident of Chelliamman Koil Street in Kattankulathur. He was returning home on his Honda Dio after attending a local temple festival when the accident occurred.

Jagadeshwari, who hails from Virudhunagar district, had reportedly left for Chennai from Virudhunagar on Sunday evening to attend the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session scheduled for Monday.

The minister was travelling in her official vehicle, while her relatives were following in a private Maruti Ertiga car reportedly registered in her name.