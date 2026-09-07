Chengalpattu: Youth dies in crash involving minister Jagadeshwari's car

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man died after a Maruti Ertiga car, reportedly belonging to Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Minister K Jagadeshwari and carrying her relatives, collided with his two-wheeler near Kattankulathur in Chengalpattu district early on Monday (September 7).
The accident occurred around 12.30 am on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway near the Kattankulathur junction, police said.
The deceased was identified as Iraiyanbu, 28, a resident of Chelliamman Koil Street in Kattankulathur. He was returning home on his Honda Dio after attending a local temple festival when the accident occurred.
Jagadeshwari, who hails from Virudhunagar district, had reportedly left for Chennai from Virudhunagar on Sunday evening to attend the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session scheduled for Monday.
The minister was travelling in her official vehicle, while her relatives were following in a private Maruti Ertiga car reportedly registered in her name.
According to preliminary information, a police escort vehicle was also part of the convoy. As the Ertiga was passing through the Kattankulathur junction, it collided with Iraiyanbu's two-wheeler while he was crossing the national highway.
The impact threw Iraiyanbu off his vehicle. He sustained critical injuries and died at the scene, police said.
Personnel accompanying the minister's convoy reportedly alerted the Tambaram City Police Commissionerate's traffic wing following the accident.
Guduvanchery Traffic Investigation Wing police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Chengalpattu District Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Police registered a case, seized the Maruti Ertiga involved in the accident and began an investigation.
Preliminary police inquiries revealed that the vehicle was registered in the name of Minister Jagadeshwari, according to the information available.
Police arrested the driver, identified as Chinna Agni, 28, from Madurai. A case has been registered against him under provisions relating to rash and negligent driving on a public road and causing death by negligent driving.
The arrested driver is being questioned about the circumstances that led to the accident. Police are examining various aspects of the case, including CCTV footage and the cause of the collision.