DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 6, 2026?

1) TVK functionary hacked to death in Chennai; 5 arrested

A functionary of the ruling TVK was hacked to death by an armed gang in Besant Nagar here, police said on Sunday, with the murder drawing criticism from the Opposition over the state's law and order situation.

2) TNPDCL makes reverification of meter reading mandatory for domestic consumers recording over 20% increase in bills

In a move aimed at preventing erroneous electricity bills, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has introduced a system to temporarily block bill generation for certain domestic consumers whose power consumption rises by 20 percent cent between billing cycles, with officials required to physically verify the meter reading before the bill is generated.

3) Tamil Nadu: Sanitation worker who alleged caste discrimination attempts suicide

A sanitation worker who had lodged a complaint alleging caste discrimination and the practice of separate tumblers at a village panchayat in Madurai district allegedly attempted suicide after facing pressure and threats to withdraw the case, sources said.

4) Caste census: DMK chief Stalin urges Centre to avoid discrepancies, demands TN Assembly resolution

DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday expressed disappointment over the Union government's proposed open-ended format for recording caste details in the upcoming Census 2027.