DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 6, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (September 06, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) TVK functionary hacked to death in Chennai; 5 arrested
A functionary of the ruling TVK was hacked to death by an armed gang in Besant Nagar here, police said on Sunday, with the murder drawing criticism from the Opposition over the state's law and order situation.
2) TNPDCL makes reverification of meter reading mandatory for domestic consumers recording over 20% increase in bills
In a move aimed at preventing erroneous electricity bills, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has introduced a system to temporarily block bill generation for certain domestic consumers whose power consumption rises by 20 percent cent between billing cycles, with officials required to physically verify the meter reading before the bill is generated.
3) Tamil Nadu: Sanitation worker who alleged caste discrimination attempts suicide
A sanitation worker who had lodged a complaint alleging caste discrimination and the practice of separate tumblers at a village panchayat in Madurai district allegedly attempted suicide after facing pressure and threats to withdraw the case, sources said.
4) Caste census: DMK chief Stalin urges Centre to avoid discrepancies, demands TN Assembly resolution
DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday expressed disappointment over the Union government's proposed open-ended format for recording caste details in the upcoming Census 2027.
5) Every fourth Jan Dhan account inoperative; 5.72 crore have zero balance: RTI
Every fourth account under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is inoperative, while nearly 5.72 crore accounts had zero balance, according to an RTI reply.
6) India working to run hydrogen train at up to 110 kmph: Railway Board chief
The Indian Railways is working to operate the country’s first hydrogen-powered train at speeds of up to 110 kmph after completing trials at 120 kmph, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar said on Sunday.
7) Building collapses in south Delhi's Satya Niketan; 1 dead, 2 critical, several trapped
A five-storey building housing a boys' PG collapsed in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday afternoon, leaving several people trapped, officials said.
8) Downstream areas on alert as Ganga water level rises in Patna; 19 lakh affected by floods in Bihar
Over 19 lakh people across 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by floods, with authorities sounding an alert in downstream areas after the water level of the Ganga crossed a crucial flood mark at Gandhi Ghat in Patna, officials said on Sunday.
9) Govt sells 4,000 tonnes of buffer onions across 17 cities in 10 days to cool prices
The government has sold about 4,000 tonnes of buffer onions across 17 cities in the first ten days of a subsidised sale aimed at curbing skyrocketing prices, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said on Sunday.
10) Satwik-Chirag clinch China Masters title
Star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty produced a stirring comeback to beat China's He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in a three-game thriller and clinch the China Masters Super 750 title here on Sunday.