Tamil Nadu: Sanitation worker who alleged caste discrimination attempts suicide

Sasikala, a Scheduled Caste sanitation worker from Ambur village in Melur taluk, allegedly consumed poison and is undergoing intensive treatment at the Melur Government Hospital. Social and Dalit organisations have demanded immediate action against those accused of intimidating her.

Sasikala had been working as a sanitation worker at Kambur panchayat under the Kottampatti panchayat union for the past eight years. In a petition submitted to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and other authorities, she alleged that panchayat secretary Rupa had subjected her and other Scheduled Caste workers to discriminatory treatment after taking charge on July 17.