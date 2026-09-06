Tamil Nadu: Sanitation worker who alleged caste discrimination attempts suicide

MADURAI: A sanitation worker who had lodged a complaint alleging caste discrimination and the practice of separate tumblers at a village panchayat in Madurai district allegedly attempted suicide after facing pressure and threats to withdraw the case, sources said.
Sasikala, a Scheduled Caste sanitation worker from Ambur village in Melur taluk, allegedly consumed poison and is undergoing intensive treatment at the Melur Government Hospital. Social and Dalit organisations have demanded immediate action against those accused of intimidating her.
Sasikala had been working as a sanitation worker at Kambur panchayat under the Kottampatti panchayat union for the past eight years. In a petition submitted to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and other authorities, she alleged that panchayat secretary Rupa had subjected her and other Scheduled Caste workers to discriminatory treatment after taking charge on July 17.
According to the petition, Sasikala alleged that the secretary had directed that sanitation work in areas predominantly inhabited by members of the SC community should be carried out only by SC workers, while workers from other communities would not be assigned there.
She also alleged that she was subjected to caste-based abuse at the panchayat office and forced to pick up and carry her slippers with her hands. Sasikala further alleged that SC sanitation workers were prevented from using tumblers provided at the office for drinking tea and were instructed to use separate paper cups, amounting to a continuation of the double-tumbler practice.
The workers had subsequently lodged complaints with the district administration, police and rural development authorities, alleging abuse of authority, caste discrimination and human rights violations.
Following Sasikala's complaint, an FIR was registered against the panchayat secretary under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at the Kottampatti Police Station.
However, Sasikala allegedly came under pressure from local leaders and others to withdraw the case. Distressed by the alleged threats and intimidation, she allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison.
She had earlier alleged that attempts were being made to pressure the complainants into withdrawing their complaints and that other sanitation workers were prevented from appearing for inquiries.
The case has triggered fresh demands from Dalit and social organisations for action against those allegedly responsible for threatening Sasikala and for a thorough investigation into the allegations of caste discrimination at the panchayat.